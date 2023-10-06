Leading auto major Tata Motors' group global wholesales rose of seven per cent at 3.42 lakh units year-on-year (YoY) for the July-September quarter (Q2FY24). The Tata group-owned company's global passenger vehicle (PV) wholesale declined three per cent YoY at 1.38 lakh units, while its global commercial vehicle (CV) wholesales rose three per cent at 1.06 lakh units. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!