Business News/ Companies / News/  Tata Motors Q2 Update: Global wholesales up 7% to 3.42 lakh units, PV down 3%; check details

Livemint

  • The Tata group-owned company's global passenger vehicle (PV) wholesale declined three per cent YoY at 1.38 lakh units, while its global commercial vehicle (CV) wholesales rose three per cent at 1.06 lakh units.

(File Image) Tata Motors (Bloomberg)

Leading auto major Tata Motors' group global wholesales rose of seven per cent at 3.42 lakh units year-on-year (YoY) for the July-September quarter (Q2FY24). The Tata group-owned company's global passenger vehicle (PV) wholesale declined three per cent YoY at 1.38 lakh units, while its global commercial vehicle (CV) wholesales rose three per cent at 1.06 lakh units.

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

Updated: 06 Oct 2023, 06:03 PM IST
