Tata Motors Q3 preview: Firm to post marginal PAT, JLR margins to improve2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 08:31 PM IST
Tata Motors is expected to post marginal PAT at consolidated level in Q3 due to an improved mix at JLR and softening input costs in the standalone business
Carmaker Tata Motors is expected to post marginal profit after tax as domestic CV and PV margins are expected to improve due to weak input costs and improved JLR margins. The company is to announce its December quarter results on 25 January, 2023.
