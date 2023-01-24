Tata Motors Q3 preview: Firm to post marginal PAT, JLR margins to improve

"For TTMT domestic CVs, we expect the margin to improve by 50bps QoQ. At JLR, volumes have improved just 5.7% QoQ to 79.6k units due to continued supply constraints and COVID impact in China. However, the JLR mix is favourable as sales of higher end RR-RR Sport have doubled QoQ. Overall, we expect JLR’s margin to improve 130bps QoQ to 11.6%, led by an improved mix," said brokerage HDFC securities in its report.

