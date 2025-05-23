How Tata Motors plans to win back the market with its hatchbacks
Ayaan Kartik 4 min read 23 May 2025, 11:54 AM IST
SummaryWhile Maruti Suzuki India Ltd remains bearish about the future of small hatchbacks, Tata Motors believes premium offerings in the segment have potential.
New Delhi: Tata Motors plans to increase the share of small hatchback cars in its overall portfolio to nearly a quarter, up from 19% currently, as it looks to reclaim ground in India’s competitive auto market.
