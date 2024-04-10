Tata Motors Q4 update: Jaguar Land Rover's retail sales surge 81%, strongest performance since 2009
Tata Motors reported that global wholesales of its passenger vehicles, encompassing electric vehicles as well, during Q4 FY24 stood at 155,651 units, reflecting a significant 15 per cent surge compared to Q4 FY23, according to a statement released by the company.
Tata Motors announced, on April 10, a notable 8 percent increase in total global wholesales, reaching 377,432 units in the fourth quarter ending on March 31, 2024, compared to the corresponding period last year.
