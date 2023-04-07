TaMo posts 8% wholesale volumes growth

TaMo posts 8% wholesale volumes growth1 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 11:13 PM IST
Tata Motors has reported 8% growth in wholesale volumes globally in Q1 2019, with vehicle sales reaching 361,361 units compared with 334,884 units in the same period last year. Despite muted demand for cars due to declining consumer purchasing power and rising interest rates, Tata Motors reported a 10% increase in global passenger vehicle dispatches, including electric vehicles, compared with last year. Meanwhile, wholesales of all commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo vehicles fell by 3% globally to 118,321 units in Q1 2019. Almost a third of Tata Motors' global sales come from Jaguar Land Rover.
Mumbai: Tata Motors Ltd posted 8% growth in wholesale volumes globally in the March quarter, while car sales witnessed muted demand due to the declining purchasing power of consumers amid a rising interest rate scenario.