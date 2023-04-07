TaMo posts 8% wholesale volumes growth

According to The Financial Times report on 1 April, the rising costs of borrowing exacerbated by the recent turmoil in the banking sector have sidelined some buyers in the US new car market, putting pressure on manufacturers to discount vehicles. “Cars have become increasingly unaffordable after shortages over the past two years forced consumers to pay at or above sticker prices. The US Federal Reserve’s efforts to curb inflation have now driven the average interest rate on a new car or truck loan to 8.95%, up from 5.66% a year earlier, according to Cox Automotive, which provides services to car dealers," the report said.

