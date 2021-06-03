Tata Motors raise $425 million through bonds to reduce debt and meet expenses

Tata Motors– country’s largest automaker by revenue– on Thursday raised a sum of $425 million through the issuance of fixed rate unsecured bonds to refinance some of the existing debt of its subsidiaries, especially Jaguar Land Rover and meet expenses. The company borrowed the sum at a coupon rate of 4.35% and the bond issuance got a ‘B’ rating from credit ratings agency, Standard and Poor’s Ratings Service.

The company raises the sum through TMLH, the holding company of JLR Automotive Plc (“JLR"), Tata Daewoo, Korea and few other international operations of Tata Motors.

According to a statement issued, the proceeds from the notes issuance will be used by TMLH for refinancing the outstanding syndicated loan facility of 225 million pounds, for meeting the issue expenses and for other general corporate purposes.

“The transaction received significant interest from investors across Asia and Europe with the final order book in excess of USD 2.2 billion (representing an oversubscription of over 5.1x) from 138 accounts and c. 84% of the final allocation to high quality, blue-chip real money funds and asset managers," the company said.

Tata Sons chairman, N Chandrasekaran, at last year’s annual general meeting said that Tata Motors will turn net debt free in the next three years, to improve the profitability of the company and invest in new technologies and products. The Mumbai headquartered company is also heavily investing in electric vehicles to stay future ready and effectively compete with its German and new age rivals.

Earlier this year, Jaguar Land Rover announced a new global strategy, Reimagine, wherein the company will reposition and redesign Jaguar as an all-electric luxury car brand by 2025, and Land Rover will also evolve as a manufacturer of luxury electric sports utility vehicles globally, as part of this strategy. Electric vehicles will form 60% of Land Rover’s annual sales by 2030 and the company will expect to stop sales of combustion engine vehicles by 2036 as part of JLR’s overall aim to become ‘net zero carbon business’ (carbon neutral) by 2039.

The company has also adopted severe cost cutting measures at both JLR and India business to improve cash flow and reduce debt over the last two years.

