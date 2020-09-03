Tata Motors reports 13% increase in sales at 36,472 units in August

NEW DELHI : Tata Motors on Thursday reported a 13.38% increase in total sales at 36,472 units in August.

The company had sold a total of 32,166 units in same period last year, the home-grown auto major said in a statement.

Total domestic sales were up 21.6% to 35,420 units, from 29,140 units in August last year, it added.

Passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market during the last month rose by over two-fold to 18,583 units, as against 7,316 units in the same month last year.

However, the company reported 28% decline in total commercial vehicle sales last month at 17,889 units, as against 24,850 units in the year-ago period.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

