Home >Companies >News >Tata Motors reports 13% increase in sales at 36,472 units in August
Tata Motors is also looking to more than double the number of its dealerships by the end of financial year 2021-22, with half of the number expected to be based on virtual experience. Photo: Mint
Tata Motors is also looking to more than double the number of its dealerships by the end of financial year 2021-22, with half of the number expected to be based on virtual experience. Photo: Mint

Tata Motors reports 13% increase in sales at 36,472 units in August

1 min read . Updated: 03 Sep 2020, 04:15 PM IST PTI

Tata Motors reported a 13.38% increase in total sales at 36,472 units in August as against 32,166 units in same period last year

NEW DELHI : Tata Motors on Thursday reported a 13.38% increase in total sales at 36,472 units in August.

The company had sold a total of 32,166 units in same period last year, the home-grown auto major said in a statement.

Total domestic sales were up 21.6% to 35,420 units, from 29,140 units in August last year, it added.

Passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market during the last month rose by over two-fold to 18,583 units, as against 7,316 units in the same month last year.

However, the company reported 28% decline in total commercial vehicle sales last month at 17,889 units, as against 24,850 units in the year-ago period.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout