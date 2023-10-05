Tata Motors rolls out EV upskilling program amid talent shortage

Tata Motors has rolled out a multi-pronged strategy to train its workforce from apprentices to factory workers on the latest technologies on the back of scarcity in skillsets in the electric vehicle (EV) segment. The automaker aims to train about 50% of its workforce with new-age auto tech capabilities within five years and has mapped its employees across levels and upskilling them through workshops and degrees which focus on changes that AI and newer softwares will bring in.

"There is a huge shortage of talent in the software, AI; Connected, Electric, Shared and Safe (CESS); EV space across the auto industry. It will take a few more years to bridge the gap but until that time there is war for talent in these specific areas," said Sitaram Kandi, Vice President – HR, passenger vehicles and electric vehicles at Tata Motors.

The automaker invested about ₹25 crore in the last fiscal in upskilling programs to combat the shortage. Kandi highlighted that although the company's attrition is below the 10-12% industry average, "there are attempts to poach" from them.

The senior executive also negated the fear that AI may lead to job cuts in the firm which employs about 57,000 in India. "Every technology has added to more jobs...technology used in the right way would lead to an increase in productivity, market share, penetration would increase and probably would come up with more volumes and more jobs will come up," said Kandi.

But to safeguard one's job, flexibility is needed to learn new skills. "If someone is stuck with the same skill, same capability, then that particular section or individual will have fear. But if one is flexible to move and Tatas are investing in migrating people to the universities (to upskill), then I do not see and have not heard people coming up with the fear that 'I will lose my job'," said Kandi.

Tata Motors has tied up with various universities for certification and upskilling courses post which employees can apply for job postings within the company that will require the candidate to be equipped with the newly learnt skills. "A higher education programme designed specifically for shopfloor technicians working across plants enables them to pursue a 'Diploma in Engineering' with a focus on auto electrical and electronics, mechatronics, and specialized welding skills," said the firm on Thursday.

The carmaker also has 13,000 in the apprenticeship program who are getting trained in mechatronics, IoT, robotics, and AI.

The change in the auto sector's demand is also reflecting in the hiring needs. "Tata Motors is a traditional organization and for the past many years, our focus has been to hire mechanical domain expertise. Now, we are making the switch. All our existing people have the opportunity and access to transit from mechanical to auto electrical products," said Kandi. Via tieup with universities, if an employee has a BTech mechanical degree, the employee now has a chance to get qualified in MTech in EV.

The firm is also ensuring that 25% of its new hires across categories are women to up the diversity quotient in the firm.