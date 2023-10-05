Tata Motors rolls out EV upskilling program amid talent shortage
Summary
- The automaker aims to train about 50% of its workforce with new-age auto tech capabilities within five years
Tata Motors has rolled out a multi-pronged strategy to train its workforce from apprentices to factory workers on the latest technologies on the back of scarcity in skillsets in the electric vehicle (EV) segment. The automaker aims to train about 50% of its workforce with new-age auto tech capabilities within five years and has mapped its employees across levels and upskilling them through workshops and degrees which focus on changes that AI and newer softwares will bring in.