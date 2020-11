Tata Motors sales rise 27% to 49,669 units in Oct

MUMBAI : Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Monday reported 27% growth in its total domestic sales to 49,669 units in October.

The company had sold 39,152 vehicles in October 2019, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Passenger vehicle sales during the previous month surged 79% to 23,617 cars as compared to 13,169 units in October 2019.

Total CV sales grew 2% to 28,472 vehicles in October as against 28,002 vehicles in the year-ago period, Tata Motors said.

Commercial vehicle domestic sales stood at 26,052 in the previous month. It was 25,893 units in October 2019, the statement said.

Commercial vehicle exports grew 20% during October to 2,420 units against 2,019 a year ago, according to the statement.

