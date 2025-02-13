Companies
Tata Motors says it's confident of maintaining EV leadership. Can it?
SummaryTata Motors had an early-mover advantage in India’s EV market. Yet, in the past ten months, its EV sales declined 11% year-on-year, crimping its market share. Between April 2024 and January 2025, it sold a total of 53,580 EVs.
MUMBAI : Tata Motors will maintain its leadership in the electric cars segment of India's automobile market, and is not perturbed by launches by other carmakers, managing director Shailesh Chandra said on Thursday.
