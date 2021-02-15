India's Tata Motors said on Monday that its British luxury unit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) aims to become a net-zero carbon business by 2039, as carmakers across the world race to manufacture clean-energy vehicles.

"Development is already underway with prototypes arriving on UK roads within the next 12 months as part of the long-term investment programme," Tata Motors said in BSE regulatory filing. It also mentioned that clean-hydrogen fuel-cell power being developed for JLR.

Future models of Jaguar will be built exclusively on a pure electric architecture, the company further stated.

Jaguar and Land Rover will offer pure electric power, nameplate by nameplate, by 2030. By this time, in addition to 100% of Jaguar sales, it is anticipated that around 60% of Land Rovers sold will be equipped with zero tailpipe powertrains, it said.

"In the next five years, Land Rover will welcome six pure electric variants as it continues to be the world leader of luxury SUVs. All Jaguar and Land Rover nameplates to be available in pure electric form by end of the decade; first all-electric Land Rover model in 2024," the company further stated.

The automaker also said that JLR is on a path towards double-digit EBIT margin.

The company seeks to be positive cash net-of-debt by 2025 with a "value creation approach delivering quality and profitover-volume."

It also said that it will begin closer collaboration with Tata Group.

"In order to realise its vision of modern luxury mobility with confidence, the company will curate closer collaboration and knowledge-sharing with Tata Group companies to enhance sustainability and reduce emissions as well as sharing best practice in next-generation technology, data and software development leadership," Tata Motors said.

The company also said that its heart of re-imagine plan will be the electrification of both Land Rover and Jaguar Brands. It also added that the Tata Group will allow JLR to explore potential synergies on clean energy, connected services.

Jaguar Land Rover has been a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Motors, in which Tata Sons is the largest shareholder, since 2008. JLR's current CEO is Thierry Bolloré.





