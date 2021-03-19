Tata Motors Limited on Friday said Marc Llistosella will not be joining as chief executive officer and managing director. On 12 February, the global auto manufacturer major announced the joining of Marc Llistosella, effective from 1 July. "...Tata Motors wishes to announce that Mr. Marc Llistosellay Bischoff who was to join Tata Motors as its CEO and managing director effective from 1 July, 2021, will not be joining Tata Motors as its CEO & Managing Director as previously announced on 12 February, 2021," the company said in the regulatory filing.

Llistosella was most recently the president and chief executive officer of Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation where he worked on improving the profitability and sales potential of the business. He was earlier the managing director and chief executive officer of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt Ltd. During his tenure, he built a greenfield organisation and business unit to develop, produce and sell trucks. Llistosella launched BharatBenz in 2012 and made it a successful brand in a short period of time in Daimler.

Guenter Butschek will continue as the CEO & managing director till 30 June, 2021, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing. In 2016, Tata Motors had roped in Butschek, former Airbus chief operating officer as its managing director and chief executive of local operations.

Tata Motors Ltd posted a 67.2% year-on-year surge to ₹2,906 crore in profit for the December quarter, as the easing of coronavirus restrictions led to a pick-up in sales in several of the carmaker's key markets. Total revenue from operations rose 5.5% year-on-year to ₹75,654 crore from ₹71,676 crore a year ago.

"Due to a strong festive season and a clear preference for personal mobility, the PV business posted its highest sales in last 33 quarters," Tata Motors CEO & MD Guenter Butschek said.

