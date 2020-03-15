Tata Motors says social distancing will help contain the virus

Mumbai: In an internal circular addressed to its employees, Tata Motors Ltd on Sunday said that social distancing would help contain the outbreak of coronavirus in the community. The company announced additional measures to be adhered to by its employees across all functions and sites pan India.

“The situation has been fast evolving over the last few days which has led to coronavirus being declared a pandemic by WHO and its spread in India appears to be accelerating. In light of these developments and in line with broad global consensus that as a community we need to act early and social distancing will help break the contagion and help us get ahead of the virus, we are announcing additional measures to prepare the organisation for next level of response," the company circular said.

It mentioned in the document that employees in manufacturing, supply chain, quality, ERC or Engineering Research Center Pune and warehouses across India would continue to operate while adhering to the given measures. “Additional steps on hygiene and social distancing will be communicated by respective site leaders in coming days," the note issued by Tata Motors managing director Guenter Butschek said.

Meanwhile, the employees in sales, service, supplier quality, product line and other functions have been advised to skip office wherever necessary and make virtual meetings with colleagues and external partners. In case the field trip is necessary, the circular advises the employees to check with the local administration team to leverage car pool services and avoid public transport system.

The note further stated that the employees in the GDC (global delivery center) office in Pune and Thane (Mumbai) would continue to operate and site leaders would convey additional measures soon.

For employees in office-based roles, including third party staff in company headquarters, sales and marketing headquarter, purchase team based in Pune will work from home with effect from 16 March, 2020.

The company said it will review risks and mitigation measures on daily basis and would respond further accordingly. It has advised its employees to access ongoing communication (on new work schedules) that it plans to send out daily at 8 pm for next two weeks.

“Our actions in private matter, a change in just our work life alone is not sufficient to fight a pandemic," Butschek said in the note referring individual accountability to self-quarantine and maintaining social distance.

Earlier, Tata Motors had constituted a team to monitor and initiate steps to contain the impact of fast-spreading China virus. The team had developed a three-tiered response plan that included measures such as suspension of international travel schedules, reduction of domestic travel, suspension of internal/external meetings with more than 20 participants, advisory to pregnant ladies and employees with chronic respiratory and cardiac illness to work from home, restriction of visitors at Tata Motors' sites among several others.

