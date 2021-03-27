Tata Motors, SBI partner to offer affordable finance for commercial vehicles

“With a pan-India reach and more than 22,000 branches, SBI has an extensive network across the country, and through this partnership we hope to strengthen our reach, especially in rural areas, aiding employment as well as providing unique and innovative financial assistance to our customers. We remain confident that through our collaboration, we will leverage our common strengths, and continue to serve our customers with dedication and zeal," said Girish Wagh, president, Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors.