Tata Motors shares up by nearly 3% on JLR Q4 sales data, wholesales up 24% YoY

Tata Motors shares up by nearly 3% on JLR Q4 sales data, wholesales up 24% YoY2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 06:16 PM IST
- The company said that wholesale volumes for the March quarter stood at 94,649 units (excluding the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China joint venture), up 24% compared to corresponding quarter last fiscal
Shares of Tata Motors climbed 2.61 per cent in Thursday's trade after the automaker reported sales figure for Jaguar Land Rover in quarter ended March 2023.
