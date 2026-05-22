Tata Motors broadens global ambitions with Stellantis partnership

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd’s global business has received a boost with Stellantis NV agreeing to use the Indian carmaker’s platform for Jeep models, while its British unit, Jaguar Land Rover, has initiated a feasibility study for a tie-up with the Amsterdam-based automaker in the US market.
The Dutch carmaker said during its investor day on Thursday that the Tata-platform-based vehicle will be exported, while the proposed JLR partnership is aimed at reducing development costs and exploring technology synergies.
"Tata Motors has been a Stellantis partner for more than 20 years and will provide a highly competitive platform to develop a new Jeep car that will be developed and assembled in our Stellantis Tata JV in India for the world,” Grégoire Olivier, head of the Asia Pacific region at Stellantis, said on Thursday.