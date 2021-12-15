In an attempt to ease the process of car ownership for customers, Tata Motors on Wednesday announced that it has sign a retail finance MoU with Bandhan Bank to offer financing options to all its passenger vehicle customers.

“As part of the tie-up, Bandhan Bank will provide loans to Tata Motors’ customers at an interest rate starting from as low as 7.50%. This scheme will offer a maximum of 90% financing on the total on-road cost of the vehicle," the leading automotive manufacturer said in a statement.

Customers can also enjoy a benefit of special EMI options with a repayment tenor of up to seven years and the bank has also designed certain exclusive features like zero charges on foreclosure and part payment, Tata Motors said.

Aiming to make our personal mobility solutions more affordable and accessible at beneficial rates, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Business Unit Vice President (Sales, Marketing & Customer Care) Rajan Amba said, "this partnership is a part of our #FinancEasy Festival, wherein we are collaborating with multiple finance partners across India to make ownership of cars accessible, as well as a hassle-free process for the customers and thereby adding to the celebrations of this festive season."

The company hopes that these offers will make the process of purchasing Tata cars much easier for customers and that this will positively impact their overall buying experience, he added.

Kamal Batra, Head – Assets, Bandhan Bank, said, “with this association, we are hopeful to leverage on the extensive reach of both brands in rural, semi-urban and urban markets and enable many Indians fulfil their dreams of owning their personal vehicles."

"With zero part payment and foreclosure charges and at competitive pricing, Bandhan Bank car loans will appeal to the target markets. This tie up is an evidence of the Bank’s ongoing endeavour to partner the needs of emerging India," he added.

