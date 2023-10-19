Tata Motors to acquire 27% stake in ‘Freight Tiger’ for ₹150 crore
Tata Motors announced on Thursday, October 19 that it will acquire 27 per cent stake in software as a service (SaaS) ‘Freight Tiger’ for a consideration of ₹150 crore. The agreement also includes a provision enabling Tata Motors to further invest ₹100 crore over the next two years, at the then prevailing market value.