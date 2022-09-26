Tata Motors to continue investing 2,000 cr in CV biz per annum ahead

Auto major, Tata Motors is planning to continue investments in the range of ₹2,000 crore in its commercial vehicle business annually going forward. Tata Motors focuses on driving its new product launches. On Monday, the company sets new benchmarks in India’s rapidly growing pickup segment with the launch of the Yodha 2.0, Intra V20 bi-fuel, and Intra V50. The launch of these new pickups reiterates Tata Motors commitment to always empower and equip the customers with best-in-class vehicles.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}