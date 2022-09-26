Tata Motors to continue investing 2,000 cr in CV biz per annum ahead

Tata Motors focuses on driving its new product launches. On September 26, the company launched Yodha 2.0, Intra V20 bi-fuel, and Intra V50. The launch of these new pickups reiterates Tata Motors commitment to always empower and equip the customers with best-in-class vehicles.
Auto major, Tata Motors is planning to continue investments in the range of ₹2,000 crore in its commercial vehicle business annually going forward. Tata Motors focuses on driving its new product launches. On Monday, the company sets new benchmarks in India’s rapidly growing pickup segment with the launch of the Yodha 2.0, Intra V20 bi-fuel, and Intra V50. The launch of these new pickups reiterates Tata Motors commitment to always empower and equip the customers with best-in-class vehicles.
Tata Motors Executive Director Girish Wagh told reporters on Monday, "At the company's commercial vehicle business level, we have been investing around ₹2,000 crore per annum which includes our investment in internal combustion engines, alternate fuel as well as electric vehicles. We will continue to invest at the same rate to ensure that we keep coming with new vehicles," as reported by PTI.
Further, Wagh said the company is increasing its range of alternative fuel vehicles. He told the reporters, "we showcased the one-tonne CNG-powered vehicle today..few months ago, we had launched the CNG-powered medium and heavy commercial vehicle with a range of 1,000 kilometres.. so we are geared up to address this transition towards electrification through alternate fuel."
The executive director also revealed that Tata Motors expects CNG models to account for about 40% in the intermediate and light commercial vehicles segment, while it expects 20% in small commercial vehicles going ahead.
In a statement today, Tata Motors highlighted Yodha 2.0, Intra V20 bi-fuel, and Intra V50. It said, designed and engineered to cater to a wide variety of urban and rural applications, the new Yodha 2.0, Intra V20 bi-fuel, and Intra V50 are ideal to service the diverse mobility needs of the fast-growing agriculture, poultry and dairy sectors as well as the expanding delivery requirements of FMCG, e-commerce and logistics sectors.
"Each of these pickups offers the lowest total cost of ownership in their category to enable our customers earn maximum profits. Tata Motors commemorated the launch of India’s best pickups by delivering 750 of them to customers across the country," it added.
On the launch of the new range pickups, Wagh said, "Every aspect of these pickups has been meticulously engineered to efficiently service a wide variety of uses across urban, semi-urban, and rural areas. They come with bold new design and offer the highest payload capacity to carry heavier cargo; largest deck length to carry voluminous loads; highest power to weight ratio, longest range to traverse maximum distance; and modern safety and comfort features for stress-free driving."
He added, "With all-terrain access to reach the remotest locations and the backing of India’s largest dealer and service network, the holistic value proposition offered by our comprehensive range of pickups is unbeatable. The introduction of these new-age pickups reiterates our commitment to always empower and equip the customers with best-in-class vehicles to deliver more progress and success."
Yodha 2.0 offers highest 2000kg rated payload capacity with best-in-class off-road capability. The new Yodha 2.0 can tackle the toughest terrain with ease, ensuring seamless and faster cargo movement in remote parts of the country. The Yodha 2.0 also features an updated design with rugged looks, Tata signature ‘Trust Bar’, and a stylish grille amongst other functional upgrades.
Also, the Yodha is available in 1200, 1500 and 1700kg rated payload options, comes with 4×4 and 4×2 configurations, and is available in single cab and crew cab options empowering the customers to choose their perfect model and cab type for their use.
Meanwhile, the new Intra V50 offers a high 1500kg rated payload capacity and the largest deck length. It sets new paradigms in the segment with its high payload capacity, state-of-the-art cabin comfort, longest load deck, and high ground clearance for worry-free all-terrain operations in urban and semi-urban areas.
Whereas the Intra V20 is India’s first bi-fuel pickup with a 1000kg payload and longest range of 700km. V20 is the country’s first bi-fuel (CNG + petrol) commercial vehicle with a payload of 1000kg, that combines the robustness of the proven Intra V20 capabilities with the lower operational cost of CNG to deliver more value.
On Tata Ace EV, Wagh said they have started the production and the deliveries are expected to start next month.
Tata Motors is the country's leading player in the commercial vehicle segment.
On BSE, Tata Motors shares closed at ₹397.65 apiece down by 6%. The company's market cap is around ₹1,32,066.53 crore.