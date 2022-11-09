Tata Motors to delist its American Depository Shares from NYSE

"Tata Motors Limited (“TML" or the “Company") (NYSE: TTM; BSE: 550570; NSE: TATAMOTORS) today announced that it has notified the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE") on November 9, 2022 (Mumbai, India Time) of its intent to: (i) voluntarily delist its American Depositary Shares(the “ADSs"), each representing five (5) Ordinary Shares of the Company, par value of Rs.2 per share (the “Ordinary Shares"), from the NYSE," the company corporate filing said.