Tata Motors to delist its American Depository Shares from NYSE

Tata Motors to delist its American Depository Shares from NYSE1 min read . 04:46 PM IST
Tata Motors on Wednesday announced that it will delist its American Depositary Shares (ADS) from New York Stock Exchange. The company said it has notified the New York Stock Exchange.
"Tata Motors Limited (“TML" or the “Company") (NYSE: TTM; BSE: 550570; NSE: TATAMOTORS) today announced that it has notified the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE") on November 9, 2022 (Mumbai, India Time) of its intent to: (i) voluntarily delist its American Depositary Shares(the “ADSs"), each representing five (5) Ordinary Shares of the Company, par value of Rs.2 per share (the “Ordinary Shares"), from the NYSE," the company corporate filing said.
