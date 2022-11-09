Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Tata Motors to delist its American Depository Shares from NYSE

04:46 PM IST
Tata Group's logo displayed at Tata Motors Ltd., dealership in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Tata Motors is expected to report results on July 27. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

  • The company said it has notified the New York Stock Exchange

Tata Motors on Wednesday announced that it will delist its American Depositary Shares (ADS) from New York Stock Exchange. The company said it has notified the New York Stock Exchange.

"Tata Motors Limited (“TML" or the “Company") (NYSE: TTM; BSE: 550570; NSE: TATAMOTORS) today announced that it has notified the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE") on November 9, 2022 (Mumbai, India Time) of its intent to: (i) voluntarily delist its American Depositary Shares(the “ADSs"), each representing five (5) Ordinary Shares of the Company, par value of Rs.2 per share (the “Ordinary Shares"), from the NYSE," the company corporate filing said.

