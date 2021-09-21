Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, will increase the price of its commercial vehicle range from October 1, 2021 to offset the impact of rising commodity costs.

"The effective price hike, in the range of 2%, will be implemented basis the model and the variant of the vehicle," the company said in an exchange filing.

“The continued rise in the cost of commodities, such as steel and precious metals, necessitates the company to pass on a part of it through increase in price of the products," it said.

The company said it has further strived to minimise the increase in the price by absorbing a certain portion of the cost at various levels of manufacturing. Tata Motors seeks to continue the efforts to deliver the lowest total cost of ownership for its customers and fleet owners.

Rising input costs are forcing several automakers to increase the prices and pass on some of the burden to the customers. Tata Motors has already increased the prices of its passenger vehicles in August. In the same month, the country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has also hiked prices of hatchback Swift and CNG variants of other models.

Tata Motors' scrip is lower by 0.5% at ₹297.45 in morning trade on Tuesday.

