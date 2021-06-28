Tata Motors to lead the change towards sustainable mobility in coming decade

NEW DELHI: Tata Motors Ltd , country’s largest automaker by turnover will launch ten new battery-electric vehicles across its commercial and passenger vehicle businesses in India, by 2025, in its quest to lead the domestic electric vehicle market, said Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, in company’s latest annual report.

Tata Sons, parent of Tata Motors is also exploring opportunities to invest in lithium cell manufacturing in India and Europe to establish a proper supply chain for its zero-emission vehicles in the coming decade, he added.

At a time when governments across the world are pushing manufacturers to develop and manufacture electric vehicles to reduce carbon footprint, automakers are focusing more on offering sustainable mobility solutions, which includes more battery-electric and hybrid-electric offerings.

“In India, EV penetration in our portfolio has now doubled to 2% this year and we expect penetration to increase exponentially in the coming years. Tata Motors will lead this change in the Indian market. By 2025, Tata Motors will have 10 new BEV and as a Group, we will invest proactively to set up charging infrastructure across the country," said Chandrasekaran.

He further added that Tata Sons is also evaluating creation of automotive software and engineering vertical within the group that will help it lead in a sphere of connected and autonomous vehicles.

Earlier this year, Tata Motors’s British subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover announced its pivot towards a fully electric future through the ‘Re-imagine strategy’ wherein the company will reposition and redesign Jaguar as an all-electric luxury car brand by 2025, and Land Rover will also evolve as a manufacturer of luxury electric sports utility vehicles globally, as a part of this strategy.

Electric vehicles will form 60% of Land Rover’s annual sales by 2030 and the company will expect to stop sales of combustion engine vehicles by 2036 as part of JLR’s overall aim to become ‘net zero carbon business’ (carbon neutral) by 2039.

JLR also announced its decision to write-off investments worth ₹15,000 crore that were earmarked for developing internal combustion vehicles, which became unviable after the automaker’s move to pivot towards electric vehicle technology.

According to the chairman, Tata Motors Group is in the process of pivoting its underlying business model towards sustainable mobility with Jaguar Land Rover, targeting 100% zero tailpipe emissions for the portfolio it sells by 2036.

“With these moves, Tata Motors will be well placed to meet the opportunities that arise from these fundamental shifts. Your company will be the torch-bearer for green mobility in the automotive world and create a virtuous cycle of growth and returns for our shareholders too," he added.

The Mumbai-based automaker reported a strong recovery in its operating performance in the third and fourth quarter of FY21, backed by higher sales of JLR vehicles in key markets like China and the US. The company, however, does not expect the growth momentum to continue in the near term as vehicle production is likely to be hit by a global shortage of semi-conductors, a critical component in modern vehicles.

The explosive second wave of covid infections in April and May, in India, has also delayed the recovery in the commercial vehicle business, which showed signs of a recovery in the second half of last fiscal. The domestic passenger vehicle business though is expected to witness a quick recovery in the coming months due to preference for personal mobility and new product offerings.

“In the near term, the impact of the pandemic is expected to gradually recede as more people get vaccinated. We expect demand to remain strong with consumer preferences shifting further towards personal mobility. However, the supply situation is expected to be adversely impacted for the next few months due to disruptions from covid-19 lockdowns in India and semi-conductor shortages worldwide," Chandrasekaran mentioned.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.