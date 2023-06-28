TaMo eyes strategic tech, chip alliances to drive JLR, PV biz

New Delhi: Tata Motors Ltd, one of India’s leading passenger vehicle manufacturers, and the owner of British luxury automaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), plans to leverage strategic partnerships in electric vehicle battery cells, semiconductor chips and emerging technologies to drive growth and mitigate the supply chain risks, the company said.

The move follows JLR’s decision to lay the roadmap for an electric future, and raise volume targets, and Tata Motor’s plans to unlock higher profitability in the domestic passenger vehicle business.

Tata Motors said it will continue taking measures to stop sourcing semiconductor chips from the open market for its passenger vehicle business. It had aggressively sourced chips from the open market, significantly increasing its passenger vehicle sales during covid.

“In 2022-23, we started a focused initiative to cut down market buying of semiconductors to zero and a capex excellence programme to optimise and sustain capex, through benchmarking, engineering and sourcing efficiencies, and optimal design choices. The initiatives helped the PV business turn profitable and self-sustaining. We will continue these structured initiatives to improve our margin and overall profitability," the company said in its FY23 annual report.

For JLR, which saw better-than-expected volume growth to over 9% in FY23 from a year ago due to improving supplies of chips, long-term strategic supply chain agreements will be key to deliver growth and safeguard its current and future programmes, including its plan to introduce an electric Range Rover in 2025.

“The ongoing supply chain challenges, especially in semiconductors, continued to limit our ability to build cars in line with customer demand during FY23. We saw significant volatility in raw material commodity markets in the year leading to abnormal pricing levels and elements of scarcity in some markets. Supply constraints were caused by the pandemic recovery, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and energy inflation. In response to these challenges, we focused production on higher margin products and improved our organisational capabilities and processes to more proactively manage our supply chain," it said.

“Whilst supply chain challenges are likely to continue in the coming year, we anticipate that the actions we have taken this year will minimise impacts on our volumes," it added.

Highlighting risks in semi-conductor availability, despite easing supplies, it said: “We have committed to significant reduction of debt for our automotive operations, excluding the vehicle financing segment, by FY24. Our near-zero net auto debt commitment is now deferred to FY25."

“Production was impacted due to supply chain issues, resulting in adverse working capital, as a result of which debt for automotive business remained at elevated levels in FY22 and FY23, thereby posing a challenge to the near zero net auto debt commitment by FY24.If we continue to face significant supply chain issues, our volumes may be impacted, affecting revenues from operations, profitability, free cash flow and debt reduction plan."

JLR is forging new technology partnerships for its next-gen luxury vehicles, which will be all-electric. At a group level, Tata Group is “actively exploring partnerships in battery and cell manufacturing in India and Europe to secure supplies of batteries," the report said.

“We entered a global strategic agreement with Wolfspeed to secure supply of its cutting-edge silicon carbide semiconductors that will provide the next generation of modern luxury electric vehicles with significantly increased powertrain efficiency, extended driving range, while reducing weight and conserving space", it said. It has also forged strategic alliances with global technology leaders, including NVIDIA and group firms such as Tata Technologies, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), to drive innovation and transformation. “We will jointly develop next-gen automated driving systems, plus AI-enabled services and experiences for our customers. From 2025, new Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles will be built on the NVIDIA DRIVE software-defined platform delivering a host of AI-enabled features like automated driving and parking, among others", it said.