Tata Motors to raise $1 bn in its PEV business at valuation up to $9.1 bn

The new company shall leverage all existing investments and capabilities of Tata Motors Ltd and will channelize the future investments into electric vehicles, dedicated BEV (battery electric vehicle) platforms, advanced automotive technologies and catalyze investments in charging infrastructure and battery technologies, the company said. Over the next five years, this company will create a portfolio of 10 EVs and in association with Tata Power Ltd, catalyze the creation of a widespread charging infrastructure to facilitate rapid EV adoption in India, it added.