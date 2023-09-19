Tata Motors to raise commercial vehicle prices by up to 3% from this October: Report1 min read 19 Sep 2023, 06:52 AM IST
Tata Motors to raise prices of commercial vehicles by up to 3% from October 1 to offset post-input costs.
Tata Motors on Monday announced that it will raise the prices of its commercial vehicles by up to 3%, its third hike this calendar year to offset the residual impact of post-input costs, according to a report published by Reuters.
