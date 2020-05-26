MUMBAI : Tata Motors will raise a sum of ₹1,000 crores through allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis, it said Tuesday. A committee, constituted by the company’s board on May 20, has approved the allotment of 10,000 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with face value of ₹10,00,000 each.

“We wish to inform you that the Board approved Committee has today approved allotment of 10,000 rated, listed, secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures E29-A series of face value ₹10,00,000 each, at par, aggregating ₹1,000 crores on private placement basis," the vehicle manufacturer said.

The company said that all 10,000 NCDs are being offered to the State Bank of India (SBI) at an interest rate of 8.80% per annum. The debt instruments are proposed to be listed on the wholesale debt market segment of the BSE Ltd and the NSE Ltd.

Earlier, in a letter dated April 28, Tata Motors had informed the stock exchanges that the company’s board plans to raise ₹1,000 crore via issuing NCDs. However, later on May 7, the company aborted its plan to do so citing ‘higher cost expectations from the market participants due to the tight money market conditions’.

The company had said, almost 20 days ago, that it continues to have sufficient liquidity and would consider issuance of NCDs at appropriate time and under normalized market conditions with necessary approvals.

Market analysts said automakers have been raising capital lately via issuance of debentures to ensure liquidity is maintained as revenues have dwindled following near zero sales during the lockdown. Other manufacturers in auto and auto ancillary industry who have resorted to raising funds via NCDs include Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, TVS Motor Company Ltd and Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd.

At 2:20 pm, the shares of Tata Motors traded flat ₹82.70 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday.

