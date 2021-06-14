Tata Motors to raise up to 500 crore via securities

Tata Motors to raise up to ₹500 crore via securities1 min read . 12:15 PM IST
- The company did not share details as to how it plans to use the capital.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Tata Motors on Monday said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to ₹500 crore through the issue of securities on a private placement basis.
Tata Motors on Monday said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to ₹500 crore through the issue of securities on a private placement basis.
A meeting of the duly authorised committee has approved subscription, on a private placement basis, up to 5,000 rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value ₹10 lakh each, aggregating up to ₹500 crore, the auto major said in a regulatory filing.
A meeting of the duly authorised committee has approved subscription, on a private placement basis, up to 5,000 rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value ₹10 lakh each, aggregating up to ₹500 crore, the auto major said in a regulatory filing.
The Mumbai-based company, however, did not share details as to how it plans to use the capital.
Shares of Tata Motors were trading 1.03% down at ₹347.15 apiece on the BSE in Monday's deals.
Tata Motors, a USD 35 billion organisation, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.
Part of the USD 113 billion Tata group, the company is India’s largest automaker with operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 103 subsidiaries, 10 associate companies, 3 joint ventures and 2 joint operations as on March 31, 2020.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!