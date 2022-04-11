As auto majors see more and more demand for electric vehicles, companies are looking to ramp up their production output to match the rising demand levels. A leader in this space, Tata Motors is no different.

The company is betting big on EV space and is looking to increase the production of electric vehicles. Currently it sells three vehicles -- Nexon EV, Tigor EV and XPRES-T -- in the domestic market.

As per FADA, Tata Motors led the electric passenger vehicle segment in 2021-22 with retails of 15,198 units and a market share of about 85% in the vertical.

Tata Motors has also recently unveiled a coupe style SUV which it plans to launch in the next two years. The Mumbai-based automaker has been receiving an average of 5,500-6,000 bookings in the past two months for its EV range.

A top company official told news agency PTI that there has been massive demand for EVs and it led to a lag in delivering customer orders.

"We are seeing that the demand is significantly outpacing the supply. The numbers are just the ones which we are able to supply, the demand is definitely much stronger which is reflected in the number of bookings with us," said Shailesh Chandra, Tata Motors MD for Passenger Vehicle and Electric Vehicles.

According to Chandra, Tata Motors has been receiving around 6,000 orders per month for electric vehicles over the last two months, but it was able to supply just 3,300-3,400 units last month.

Chandra noted that the company is trying to ramp up the capacities by increasing the sourcing of semiconductors.

The company has initiated various steps like design modifications as well as sourcing from multiple vendors to increase the availability of the essential semiconductors.

"These steps have allowed us to significantly ramp up production. Just seven months ago we were producing just 600 units but then such actions have helped us to increase it to 1,500-1,700 levels and then 3,000-3500 levels. This will continue," Chandra said.

When asked about sales aspirations for this year, Chandra stated: "Last year, we grew by five folds, and therefore the aspiration would be definitely to grow not in increments but in multiples."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.