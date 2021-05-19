Despite the short-term challenges arising from the shortage of components and the second wave of Covid-19 infections in India, Tata Motors is likely witness swift recovery due to improving sales and market mix of Jaguar Land Rover, according to sector analysts. Its domestic passenger and commercial vehicle business could also witness recovery in the second half of the fiscal.

The cost cutting measures adopted by JLR and the India business will also improve the financials of Tata Motors going forward, with improvement in operating profit, free cash flow generation and reduction in overall debt.

“JLR has focused on cutting capex and cost, the benefits of which have now started to reflect. Despite the impact of Covid-19, we should see the mix normalizing – with a recovery in LR and China. Recovery in the India business was impacted by the Covid-led situation. However, it is expected to make a strong comeback once the lockdown is lifted," said analysts of Motilal Oswal Institutional Equities in a note.

They further added that JLR has several levers, both cyclical and structural, in the form of variable and fixed cost-cutting initiatives, mix improvement (growth in Land Rover and China), operating leverage, and cost savings from its modular platform (on a full rollout of its modular strategy). The convergence of multiple factors could aid recovery in EBIT (operating) margin and leave scope for positive surprises on profitability.

Tata Motors Ltd posted a consolidated loss of ₹7,585.34 crore in the March quarter, mainly because its UK unit Jaguar Land Rover wrote off investments worth ₹15,000 crore during the period. The figure is, however, narrower than the ₹9,863.75 crore loss a year ago, as Tata Motors and JLR reported robust sales during the period. On a consolidated basis, Tata Motors’ revenue for the March quarter jumped 41.8% to ₹88,627.9 crore, thanks to the recovery in vehicle sales.

JLR reported a profit before tax, before one-time charges, of 534 million pounds in the March quarter, compared to a year-earlier loss. Revenue from operations jumped by 20.5% to 6.5 billion pounds.

“In JLR management remains focused on capital deployment towards future technologies with low going concern risk while improving core EBIT margins (FY24 target: >7%). TTMT remains the market leader in domestic CV business which we believe would be multi-year growth story (expect >30% CAGR for industry over FY21-24E). On domestic passenger vehicle, TTMT has surprised investors with market share gains, margin improvement in ICE segment," said analysts of ICICI Securities.

