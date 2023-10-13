Breaking News
Tata Motors to sell 9.9% stake in Tata Tech for ₹1,614 crore
The automotive major entered into share purchase agreements to sell its stake in its subsidiary, for which TPG Rise Climate is the lead investor that ascribes an equity valuation of ₹16,300 crore of TTL.
Tata Motors on 13 October announced to sell its 9.9 percent in Tata Technologies Limited (TTL) for an aggregate consideration of ₹1,614 crore, it said in a stock regulatory filing.
