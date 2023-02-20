Tata Motors to supply 25k EVs for Uber fleet network
New Delhi: Tata Motors, the largest maker of electric cars in India, has agreed to supply 25,000 of its X-Pres-T electric sedans to ride-hailing giant Uber’s network of fleet partners in India’s largest order for electric vehicles
New Delhi: Tata Motors, the largest maker of electric cars in India, has agreed to supply 25,000 of its X-Pres-T electric sedans to ride-hailing giant Uber’s network of fleet partners in India’s largest order for electric vehicles. According to a top Tata Motors executive, the cars will be delivered over 12-15 months. He added that the order is more than twice as big as its 10,000-car deal with BluSmart last year.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×