Tata Motors to supply 25k EVs for Uber fleet network

“The vehicles will be available on our portfolio of premium categories, the largest of them being Uber Premier, and then also reservations and rentals, which are typically perceived as premium categories," Uber’s Singh said in an interview. “The driver for this positioning is a combination of what the price point of these vehicles today is, and at what point it begins operating these vehicles begins to make economic sense for fleet partners. Secondly, it is also a function of our belief that for getting an emissions-free vehicle, consumers will have an appetite to be able to do their bit to support the economics of the fleet partner. So we will start offering these vehicles in the premium categories, which will mirror premier ride pricing, but over a period of time, as liquidity of these vehicles increases, we will be evaluating how do we bring these vehicles to other categories too," Singh said.