Tata Motors total domestic sales soar 44% at 80,633 units in September

Tata Motors total domestic sales soar 44% at 80,633 units in September1 min read . 03:55 PM IST
The Mumbai-based automaker reported an 85 per cent increase in its total domestic passenger vehicle dispatches at 47,654 units last month
Tata Motors on Saturday reported that its total domestic sales increased by 44 per cent to 80,633 units in September.
The Mumbai-based automaker had dispatched 55,988 units to its dealers in September 2021.
The company has reported an 85 per cent increase in its total domestic passenger vehicle dispatches at 47,654 units last month, as compared to 25,730 units in the September last year.
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra said that the company attained its highest ever monthly sales of 47,654 units last month led by record sales of Nexon and Punch.
"With the recent launch of the Tiago EV, the company has opened new vistas and is poised to drive the mass adoption of EVs across the country. Going forward, we expect the festive season will witness strong retail on the back of improving the supply of vehicles," he added.
The company said its commercial vehicle dispatches in the domestic market increased by 9 per cent to 32,979 units last month compared to 30,258 units in September last year.