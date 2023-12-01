Tata Motors total sales in November drops 1.7% YoY to 74,172 units

Tata Motors on Friday reported a 1.7% drop in total sales in the domestic and international market for November 2023 at 74,172 vehicles, compared to 75,478 units during November 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's total domestic sales during the month fell 1% to 72,647 units from 73,467 units, YoY.

Passenger Vehicle (PV) sales for the month stood at 46,143 units, registering a decline of 1% from 46,425 in the same month last year.

Commercial Vehicle (CV) sales in November decreased 4% to 28,029 units from 29,053 units, YoY.

Total sales for MH&ICV in the domestic and international business during the month, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,895 units compared to 12,673 units in November 2022, Tata Motors said in a release.

Tata Motors share price has seen a decent rally as it gained over 12% in the past one month, while the stock is up more than 81% year-to-date (YTD).

At 1:15 pm, Tata Motors shares were trading 0.19% lower at ₹704.90 apiece on the BSE.

