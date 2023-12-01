Tata Motors total sales in November drops 1.7% YoY to 74,172 units

Tata Motors on Friday reported a 1.7% drop in total sales in the domestic and international market for November 2023 at 74,172 vehicles, compared to 75,478 units during November 2022.
The company’s total domestic sales during the month fell 1% to 72,647 units from 73,467 units, YoY.
Passenger Vehicle (PV) sales for the month stood at 46,143 units, registering a decline of 1% from 46,425 in the same month last year.
Commercial Vehicle (CV) sales in November decreased 4% to 28,029 units from 29,053 units, YoY.
Total sales for MH&ICV in the domestic and international business during the month, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,895 units compared to 12,673 units in November 2022, Tata Motors said in a release.
Tata Motors share price has seen a decent rally as it gained over 12% in the past one month, while the stock is up more than 81% year-to-date (YTD).
At 1:15 pm, Tata Motors shares were trading 0.19% lower at ₹704.90 apiece on the BSE.
