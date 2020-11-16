Tata Motors, Toyota report robust growth in bookings on Dhanteras

Automakers such as Tata Motors Ltd and Toyota Kirloskar Motors Pvt. Ltd have reported robust growth in bookings and retail deliveries during the Dhanteras festival this year compared to last year.

Dhanteras, which was celebrated last week, is observed as an auspicious day for purchasing precious metals, utensils, consumer durables and automobiles. This marks a crucial day in the sales calendar for automakers each year when they generally record their highest single-day sales.

“Our bookings have increased by 95% and retails have increased by 90% compared to FY20 festive season. Our cars and utility vehicles have seen equal traction from the market," said a spokesperson for Tata Motors, the maker of the Tiago small car and Nexon compact sport-utility vehicle (SUV).

Among the models, retail sales of the Harrier SUV surged the most at 141% on Dhanteras, the spokesperson said.

To attract customers during the festive season, Tata Motors recently introduced new variants of the Nexon, Harrier as well as the Altroz premium hatchback.

“We have got a good initial response for these products and we are able to expand our customer base. In October, out of total sales of Nexon, the XM(S) variant accounted for 18% of the sales and Harrier XT+ constituted 19% of total Harrier sales," the spokesperson added.

Toyota Kirloskar, the maker of Innova and Fortuner utility vehicles, said it received 13% more orders during Dhanteras compared to the year earlier while retail sales grew 12%.

“If we talk about TKM sales and customer orders this festive season, there has been a 10%-13% increase in order taking this year on Dhanteras when compared to the same period last year," said Naveen Soni, senior vice president, sales and service, Toyota Kirloskar in a statement late Friday.

“Dhanteras in 2020 has been celebrated over two days in various parts of the country and hence in terms of retail sales also, we have witnessed a 12% growth when compared to Dhanteras in 2019. We are hoping that sales in November will be more bullish when compared to October sales," Soni said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via