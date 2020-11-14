Tata Motors, Toyota see YoY growth in retails on Dhanteras

Leading carmakers Tata Motors Ltd and Toyota Kirloskar Motors Pvt Ltd (TKM) have reported year on year growth in bookings and retail deliveries made on Dhanteras, November 13.

Dhanteras is observed as an auspicious day when people in India buy precious metals, utensils, consumer durables and automobiles. As a result, it marks a strategic day every year for the vehicle manufacturers when they record their highest single day retail sales.

"Our bookings have increased by ~95% and retails have increased by ~90% compared to FY20 festive season. Our cars and utility vehicles have seen equal traction from the market. Harrier retails has seen highest growth at 141%," a Tata Motors spokesperson said, referring to the new bookings and retail deliveries on November 13.

To boost sales during the festive season, Tata Motors had recently rolled out new variants of its cars including Nexon XM(S), Harrier XT+ and CAMO edition, and Altroz XM+ premium hatchback.

"We have got a good initial response for these products and we are able to expand our customer base. In October, out of total sales of Nexon, the XM(S) variant accounted for 18% of the sales and Harrier XT+ constituted 19% of total Harrier sales," the company spokesperson added.

The maker of Innova and Fortuner utility vehicles, Toyota Kirloskar Motors said the company registered upto 13% YoY growth in new bookings and retail sales have grown 12% YoY on Dhanteras.

"If we talk about TKM sales and customer orders this festive season, there has been a 10%-13% increase in order taking this year on Dhanteras when compared to the same period last year," said Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, TKM in an official statement on Friday late evening.

"Dhanteras in 2020 has been celebrated over two days in various parts of the country and hence in terms of retail sales also, we have witnessed a 12% growth when compared to Dhanteras in 2019. We are hoping that sales in November will be more bullish when compared to October sales," he added.

