Tata Motors truck biz puts profitability first

Tata Motors truck biz puts profitability first3 min read 20 Jun 2023, 10:25 PM IST
Despite being the dominant company in the segment, Tata Motors has faced stiff competition from Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, which is running neck-and-neck with it in the light commercial vehicles (LCV) segment.
NEW DELHI : Tata Motors Ltd, India’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, is shifting focus towards profitability and strengthening its position in the larger pick-up truck segment, as it struggles to maintain the lead it enjoyed until a few months ago.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×