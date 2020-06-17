Tata Motors' turnaround plans likely to be impacted by Covid -19: brokerages

The Covid -19 pandemic could delay the financial turnaround plan of Tata Motors at a consolidated level, as demand situation in key markets for Jaguar LandRover and in India for its standalone business might not recover in the coming months, said analysts.

A quicker than expected recovery in China, though, might help the company improve its financials in the coming quarters.

According to analysts in Motilal Oswal Instiitutional Equities, Jaguar LandRover has several levers, both cyclical and structural, in the form of a targeted GBP1.5billion cost cutting (incl. GBP300m savings in depreciation post impairment), mix improvement (growth in LR and China), operating leverage, cost savings on modular platform on full rollout of modular strategy and the low-cost Slovakia plant.

“The convergence of the multiple factors stated above could drive recovery in EBIT margins and leave scope for positive surprises on profitability. JLR’s targeted transition from ‘push’ to ‘pull’ strategy for volumes, particularly in China, would be a critical variable for margin expansion," said Jinesh Gandhi and Vipul Agrawal, analysts, Motilal Oswal.

“The Covid-19 pandemic struck JLR’s China operations just as it was beginning to recover from a prolonged volume slump (retail still outperformed wider China industry by 770 bps in FY20). Revival has been swift there post easing of quarantine norms, with May volumes up 4.2% year-on-year and monthly leads trending positively. As production begins elsewhere in a calibrated manner, overall demand picture stays clouded by pandemic’s impact on purchasing power, adding to other global challenges (regulatory, technological changes)," said Shanshank Kanodia and Jaimin Desai, research analysts, ICICI Securities.

On the India business front, Tata Motors has been facing severe pressure on its commercial vehicle business as volumes have declined significantly during the last fiscal due to revised truck axle norms and decline in economic activity which impacted truck sales. In passenger vehicles, the company had to reduce production as demand for its products declined due to the economic slowdown and transition to the Bharat Stage 6 emission norms.

“JLR’s volume performance is likely to be subdued in the near term and we expect a gradual recovery in second half of FY21, led by low base, stimulus measures by governments to aid economic activity and new products. We expect volume growth of 5% CAGR over FY20-22 estimates. Similarly, India volume performance for PVs and CVs is expected to witness a gradual revival by second FY 21, led by a low base and pick-up in economic activity," said Raghunandhan NL and Mumuksh Mandlesha, research analysts, Emkay Securities.

