Tata Motors' turnaround plans likely to be impacted by Covid -19: brokerages

“JLR’s volume performance is likely to be subdued in the near term and we expect a gradual recovery in second half of FY21, led by low base, stimulus measures by governments to aid economic activity and new products. We expect volume growth of 5% CAGR over FY20-22 estimates. Similarly, India volume performance for PVs and CVs is expected to witness a gradual revival by second FY 21, led by a low base and pick-up in economic activity," said Raghunandhan NL and Mumuksh Mandlesha, research analysts, Emkay Securities.