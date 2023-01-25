Tata Motors turns in a profit for the first time in two years1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 11:26 PM IST
The homegrown automaker has also put in a draw-down request for its second tranche of funding from TPG Rise worth ₹3,750 crore
New Delhi: Tata Motors Ltd widely surpassed Street expectations as the parent of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) swung to its first quarterly net profit in two years.
