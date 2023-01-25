Tata Motors turns in a profit for the first time in two years

“Wholesales in China during the quarter were impacted by lockdowns leading to dealer closures followed by high rates of staff absence as covid-19 restrictions were relaxed. The situation is expected to recover in the fourth quarter with our dealers open and staff absence closer to normal levels in January," the company said, and added, “Although there continues to be supply chain and other macro risks, our guidance for the full year remains unchanged." It expects to ship out 80,000 units of JLR vehicles for the full fiscal year.