Tata looks to raise $1 billion for EV unit at $7 billion valuation

Tata Motors is in the process of hiving off the passenger vehicle business, including the EV division, to a new entity, valuing the business at ₹9,417 crore. According to ratings firm Crisil, the domestic passenger vehicle business, with its marginal presence and high capex needs, has been a drag on the firm. However, the business has been turning around with models such as Tiago, Nexon and Harrier gaining traction. PV sales rose 33% in the nine months through December 2020 from a year ago, helping the company lift its market share to 7.8%. Tata Motors is also exploring the possibility of inducting a strategic partner for new product development.

