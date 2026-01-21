Tata Motors wants to stick to its profitable growth strategy even as rivals chip market share
Ayaan Kartik , Abhishek Law 4 min read 21 Jan 2026, 06:00 am IST
Summary
Tata Motors is shifting its focus from pure market share to profitable growth, prioritizing revenue share and dealer health.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Tata Motors Ltd, the commercial vehicle business of the Tata group, wants to continue focusing on growing profitability on the back of its product range, even as rivals including Mahindra & Mahindra, Ashok Leyland and VE Commercial Vehicles grow market share.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story