Tata Neu launched today: Key things to know about the super-app

In a social media post, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said Tata Neu combines the traditional consumer-first approach of the group with the modern ethos of technology.
The much-awaited Tata Neu is finally launched today, possibly India's first super app that brings together grocery-to-hotel-to-airline ticket booking and medicine on a single platform, rivalling similar products from Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart.
In a social media post, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said Tata Neu combines the traditional consumer-first approach of the group with the modern ethos of technology.
"It is a Neu day today! Tata Digital, the youngest member of the Tata family, brings you Tata Neu today," he wrote on LinkedIn.
He further said, "Tata Neu is an exciting platform that gathers all our brands into one powerful app. Combining our traditional consumer-first approach with the modern ethos of technology, it is an all-new way to discover the wonderful world of Tata."
Key things to know about Tata Neu app
- It is a one-stop-shop for for a seamless shopping and payments experience. Users can find everything from groceries, to gadgets, to getaways on Tata Neu. People can also pay instantly for any of online and in-store purchases, utility bills and more, using Tata Pay.
- Tata Neu app rewards every time users shop, book flights and hotels, and more. For spending, the Tata Neu app offers rewards in the form of Neu coins that are redeemable for other services.
- They can also consume cutting-edge digital content, make payments, manage finances, plan next holiday or perhaps just a next meal. "There’s lots to explore and experience in the world of Tata Neu," the group said.
- Merchant checkouts: Users can make payments across multiple Tata brand apps, websites and in-store using NeuCoins, cards, UPI, EMI and more
- QR Payments: They can also scan and pay via QR code at any merchant of choice. Be it local stores, theatres, chemists or any store, scan every QR code and transact with Tata Pay UPI
- All bills in one go: People can track and conveniently pay electricity, mobile, DTH, broadband bills, recharges and more, all in one go
- Instant payments: Transferring money to friends or a family member or any of the contacts directly to their bank account can be done from user's bank account, using Tata Pay UPI.
