Tata Motors on Thursday said it has launched a subscription model for electric version of its compact SUV Nexon. The company is making available its flagship Nexon at an all-inclusive fixed rental starting at ₹41,900 per month, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Minimum 18 Months

Customers can select the tenure of their subscription from a minimum period of 18 months, 24 and 36 months, it added.

For 18 month tenure, a customer will have to pay ₹47,900 monthly subscription fee, for 24 months ₹44,900 and for 36 months ₹41,900 per month.

Only five cities

Tata Motors has tied up with leasing firm Orix Auto Infrastructure Services to offer the service in five major cities - Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru - during the inaugural phase of the launch.

"EVs are the future, and as the leader of this fast-growing segment, the company is committed to popularise their access and use in India," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Business Unit President Shailesh Chandra said.

Great for EV users

With this novel subscription model, the company is making it more convenient for interested users of EVs to experience their myriad benefits, he added.

It is ideal for customers preferring usership over ownership in the rapidly growing era of shared economy, Chandra noted.

The subscription model is customised for corporates who prefer to lease, individuals with frequent inter-city job transfers, and expatriates who stay for a fixed tenure, among others, Tata Motors said.

With inputs from PTI

