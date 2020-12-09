Tata pegs Shapoorji Pallonji stake at half the latter’s claim

In October, Tata Sons indicated that it may be open to a court-monitored separation with the Mistry family but was yet to receive a formal request or proposal from the SP group on this matter. Subsequently, the SP group filed a scheme of separation in the Supreme Court as part of the minority shareholders’ oppression case, proposing to swap its entire stake in Tata Sons for equivalent shares in its listed units, along with a pro-rata share of the Tata brand value (adjusted for net debt) payable in cash or listed securities. For the unlisted Tata group firms, the Mistry family sought an independent valuation followed by payment in cash or shares in listed companies.