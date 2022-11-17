Tata plans to merge carriers under Air India, nix Vistara brand2 min read . Updated: 17 Nov 2022, 09:40 PM IST
In a bid to streamline its airline business, Tata group is planning to merge its four airline brands under Air India Ltd
Tata Group is considering a plan to integrate its four airline brands under Air India Ltd., people with knowledge of the matter said, as the sprawling company prepares to rebuild its faltering aviation empire.