Tata Play adds gaming to OTT, DTH services with Gamezop

According to estimates by consultancy firm KPMG, revenues from India’s online gaming market may reach $1.8 billion by the end of 2022. While the industry is going through a host of challenges in terms of regulations and taxation, it remains to be seen how partnerships such as Tata Play and Gamezop’s contribute to its ability to monetise the rise of casual gaming in the country.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}